Asia Cup: Morne Morkel lauds ‘special performance’ from India after ninth title win

Dubai, Sep 29 (IANS) India bowling coach Morne Morkel hailed his team’s resilience and composure after they held their nerve to beat Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, clinching their ninth title in the Continental competition.

The night ultimately belonged to 21-year-old Tilak Varma, who anchored India’s chase with an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls. Walking in at 20/3, he struck three fours and four sixes in a knock full of poise and precision, stitching vital partnerships with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) to guide India home with two balls to spare.

“Special performance by the boys tonight. We were slightly behind the game in the second innings. Not our best Power-play with the bat. The guys summed up the conditions with the ball. Nice opportunity for (Shivam) Dube, and he set the tone beautifully, and what a way to finish with the bat,” Morkel said at the post-match presentation.

He explained how an injury to Hardik Pandya had forced the management to turn to Shivam Dube with the new ball. “That was something we discussed, that it might be an opportunity for him to use the new ball. Unfortunately, he (Hardik) got injured, and he (Dube) had to step up.”

With games coming thick and fast in Dubai, Morkel credited recovery and mental preparation as key. “Practice sessions are focused; they know how to go and get themselves ready. It was hot in Dubai, so had to manage that well. We played a lot of back-to-back games, so recovery was key. Wanted to get into a good mental space. It was about who would hold their nerve well. Shivam, as well, taking that partnership with Tilak deep, was key.”

Rinku Singh had the last word, smashing the winning boundary on the only delivery he faced. “Only one (chuckles when asked about how many balls he played in the tournament). I just wanted to contribute to the team, got the chance to hit the winning runs,” he said. “Everyone knows that I am a finisher. Only got one ball, so finished the game for the team. Anywhere, it could have pitched anywhere, I would have gone after it.”

Earlier, Pakistan squandered a strong position of 113/1 in the 13th over, undone by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket burst – including three in a game-changing 17th over – as they collapsed to 146 all out in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep, who conceded 23 runs in his first two overs, bounced back with four wickets for seven in his next two, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two each.

Despite early jolts in the chase, India’s middle order soaked up the pressure and delivered when it mattered most, ensuring the team finished the Asia Cup unbeaten for the first time since their 2018 triumph – incidentally also on September 28.

--IANS

hs/bsk/