Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Dubai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan had its defining flashpoint when Jasprit Bumrah castled Haris Rauf and followed it up with a send-off in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bumrah dismissed Rauf for six in the 18th over of Pakistan’s innings, shattering his off stump with a searing delivery. But what captured attention was the Indian pacer’s gesture after the dismissal — he mimicked a “plane crashing down,” a pointed response to Rauf’s antics during the Super Fours stage earlier in the tournament.

Rauf had courted controversy in the last match in Super Fours, when he was seen gesturing the same motion towards Indian fans while stationed on the boundary rope.

Multiple videos from the stands showed him taunting the crowd, an act widely interpreted as a reference to the military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier in the year. The incident drew sharp criticism and further heightened the emotional intensity of the contest.

On Sunday, Bumrah’s fiery send-off appeared to be payback in kind. Rauf had earlier edged a ball to the boundary in the same over before his stumps were rattled, but there was no mistaking the Indian fast bowler’s intent in the aftermath of the wicket.

Rauf has been no stranger to controversy in this tournament. During the Super Fours clash, he was also involved in a heated altercation with India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma, adding more spice to the already fierce rivalry.

