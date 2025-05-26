May 26, 2025 8:41 PM हिंदी

Ashutosh Rana shares why he couldn’t play Chand Bardai in Yash Raj Films 'Samrat Prithviraj’

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana recently opened up about missing the chance to play Chand Bardai in Yash Raj Films’ Samrat Prithviraj.

The actor revealed that although he was deeply interested in portraying the iconic character, the opportunity didn’t come his way at the time. He candidly shared that Chand Bardai had always been a role on his wish list, making it all the more special when he finally got to step into the character in the historical drama ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.’

Rana has lent his voice to the character of Chand Bardai in the historical drama. Speaking about being part of the show, the 'Sangharsh' actor told IANS, “I accepted this role immediately because a few years ago, I had done a Yash Raj production on Prithviraj Chauhan, where I played the role of Jayachandra. To be honest, I had always wanted to play Chand Bardai. Back then, what I truly wished for didn’t happen — but now that it is happening, I feel it’s a character from my wish list that I finally got to portray. I was very happy to receive this opportunity.”

Talking about playing Chand Bardai in the show, Ashutosh shared, “As a child, I grew up listening to stories about Prithviraj Chauhan, tales of his unmatched bravery, wisdom, and spirit. Those stories left a deep impact on me, and to now be part of bringing that legend to life is truly special.”

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, “Samrat Prithviraj” starred Akshay Kumar in the titular character. The period drama also starred Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles. Sonu played the role of Chand Bardai in the movie, whereas Rana portrayed the character of Jayachandra.

Inspired by Prithviraj Raso, the legendary Braj-language epic that chronicles the life and heroics of Chahamana dynasty ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, the historical drama made its way to the big screen on June 3, 2022. The film brought to life the valiant king’s story, steeped in history, valor, and folklore.

