Tigmanshu Dhulia was surprised by 'Black White & Gray' co-star Sanjay Kumar Sahu’s performance

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kumar Sahu managed to garner a lot of eyeballs for his powerful portrayal in the psychological thriller "Black White & Gray - Love Kills".

He left everyone dumbstruck as a man accused of multiple murders.

Adding to the growing list of Sanjay's admirers, director and co-star Tigmanshu Dhulia was also left presently surprised after seeing the actor on screen.

It might be interesting to know that as Tigmanshu met Sanjay during the promotion of "Black White & Gray - Love Kills", the director thought that Sanjay was one of the local contributors, not knowing that he is, in fact, a trained actor from FTII.

Recalling the incident, Tigmanshu shared, “I thought he was just a regular guy. I had no idea he was an FTII graduate until much later."

Despite being a part of the same cast, Tigmanshu and Sanjay do not share the screen in "Black White & Gray - Love Kills".

The ease in Sanjay’s performance made it hard to believe his intense training as an actor.

It was only during the promotions of the show, that Tigmanshu realized Sanjay's true potential.

Sanjay’s journey as an actor commenced during his college days when he juggled his studies with folk theatre. He later got accepted into FTII back in 2012.

Helmed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, "Black White & Gray - Love Kills" talks about a high-profile case of serial killings.

Tigmanshu and Sanjay are accompanied by Isha Mate, Abhinav Gupta, Singh Rajni, Abhishek Bhalerao, Nishant Shamaskar, Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Hakkim Shahjahan, Edward Sonnenblick, Kamlesh Sawant, and Anant Jog as the film's core cast.

