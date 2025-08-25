August 25, 2025 5:17 PM हिंदी

Ashnoor Kaur asks for ten times the love and support for her 'Bigg Boss' journey

Ashnoor Kaur asks for ten times the love and support for her 'Bigg Boss' journey

Mumbai 25 August (IANS): Actress Ashnoor Kaur has kickstarted her TV reality show journey with Bigg Boss season 19. The show that has begun it's airing from the 24th of August, this year saw Ashnoor as the first introduced contestant.

On Monday, few videos and pictures were shared from Ashnoor's Instagram handle showcasing the start of her 'Bigg Boss' journey. In the video Ashnoor can be heard saying "By the time you see this video I would already be inside the Bigg Boss house."

She conttinued and asked her fans to keep loving and supporting her in her new journey in the reality show niche.

Few more pictures and videos reflecting on the BTS of her BB 19 grand launch shoot, straight from her vanity van appeared in her feed.

She captioned it as, “With all your love, support, and blessings, your girl Ashnoor Kaur has officially stepped into the Bigg Boss house! To all the amazing Ashnoorians who have watched her grow from the age of 4, this is the moment to see Ashnoor in her truest self-beautiful, unfiltered, and full of heart-on reality television for the very first time! We are so thrilled to have you join us on this journey and make it even more special with your love and encouragement! Keep cheering for Ashnoor, keep spreading the love, and get ready for some unforgettable memories along the way! Let the adventure begin! #AshnoorKaur #Ashnoorians #AshnoorKaurinBB19 #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss less.”

Ashnoor Kaur, all of 21 years, began her acting journey at a tender age of four and a half years old with the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani, in 2009. Post that, Ashnoor appeared in several popular Indian TV shows, including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya , Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her biggest television hit was in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a child actor.

She was last seen as the lead in the TV show Suman Indori where received great reviews for her performance.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

‘The key is belief and playing as a unit’: Jamil on India’s CAFA Cup challenge (Credit: AIFF)

‘The key is belief and playing as a unit’: Jamil on India’s CAFA Cup challenge

Fatima Sana Khan, Vijay Varma gives retro vibes in Manish Malhotra’s "Gustaakh Ishq" teaser

Fatima Sana Khan, Vijay Varma gives retro vibes in Manish Malhotra’s "Gustaakh Ishq" teaser

Munir perfected authoritarian takeover for modern era: Report

Munir perfected authoritarian takeover for modern era: Report

Price stability has strengthened India’s economy: RBI Governor

Price stability has strengthened India’s economy: RBI Governor

Eyes on the title, Indian men’s hockey team arrives in Rajgir for AHF Asia Cup Bihar 2025 starting on August 29. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: Eyes on the title, Indian men’s hockey team arrives

Don’t need lessons on morality from Opposition: HM Amit Shah

Don’t need lessons on morality from Opposition: HM Amit Shah

Government e-Marketplace surpasses historic milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore cumulative GMV

Government e-Marketplace surpasses historic milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore cumulative GMV

Ashnoor Kaur asks for ten times the love and support for her 'Bigg Boss' journey

Ashnoor Kaur asks for ten times the love and support for her 'Bigg Boss' journey

Ahead of PM Modi's Gujarat visit, locals gather around venue to give him warm welcome (Photo: IANS)

Ahead of PM Modi's Gujarat visit, locals gather around venue to give him warm welcome

People in border areas provided full support to forces during Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

People in border areas provided 'full support' to forces during Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh