Ashi Singh shares her ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ character Kairi is ‘very much like’ her

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS): Actress Ashi Singh, currently seen in “Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”, said that Kairi is the first character with whom she feels a personal connection.

“All of my characters have been very different from each other. Luckily. And this is also very different from my other characters,” Ashi told IANS.

She added: “In fact, when they ask me... How do you relate to a character? I don't relate a lot to any of my characters. Keri is my first character with whom I personally relate a lot. She's very much like me in a way. The way she talks and walks. “

“Whatever she does, I do. She's very expressive. And I'm also like that. If I want to express myself, I'm very expressive.”

Talking about love being difficult in context to his show “Ufff..Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”, Ashi explained that for her character Kairi, love is everything.

“For Kairi, love means the world. For her love is everything and everywhere. I don’t know how she’ll fall in love with Yug as he is difficult to love. But maybe when she gets to know Yug more then maybe…Because Yug has an emotional layer.”

“And there is a reason as to why he is the way he is. So, Kairi doesn’t know that. When she gets to know, love will eventually follow,” Ashi added.

Talking about Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil,” it is a passionate, fun love story set against the backdrop of a crazy household.

It follows Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.

--IANS

dc/