Ashes: Neser was exceptional, delighted he's got his first five-for, says Smith

Brisbane, Dec 7 (IANS) Australia captain Steve Smith hailed Michael Neser’s brilliant performance steering the hosts’ to an eight-wicket win over England at the Gabba, saying that the seam-bowling all-rounder was exceptional and he was delighted over him getting his maiden five‑wicket haul in Tests.

Returning to Test cricket after more than three years, Neser picked figures of 1-43 and 5-41, his maiden five‑wicket haul, as Australia bowled out England for 241 and chased down 65 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I'm pretty chilled now! It was good fun there. A great day of cricket. The guys toiled really hard there. It was a good partnership from Will Jacks and Ben Stokes but once we broke that we were able to get through and leave ourselves a chase of 60 odd so pleasing."

“He did made the batting longer for us as well. What he did today and in the first innings was exceptional. He offers something different to the other guys, we can bring the keeper up to the stumps, and change the game. The way he bowled today was exceptional. He's been on a lot of tours and I'm delighted he's got his first five-for," said Smith at the conclusion of the game.

He further talked about how Australia stepped up with good performances under lights to get another win in the ongoing Ashes. "I think the first two days were pretty even in terms of conditions we both faced. Nobody got a new ball at night in the first innings.”

“The game turned when we were able to extend our innings and everyone getting into double digits, even though unfortunately nobody was able to go on and get a big one. The tail batting for 50 overs and extending it into the night so we were able to bowl with a newer ball under lights was crucial for us.”

"It was just a really good performance. It can be tricky with the pink ball - you can never feel in at times. It can change quickly and you have to adapt. Sometimes the ball gets a little bit soft, you get a ball change, or the lights come on and it speeds up a bit. It can be tricky at times. I thought the guys being able to extend those partnerships that really helped us."

Player of the match Mitchell Starc, who picked eight wickets and made 77 with the bat, noted that Australia’s success came from batting deep and applying sustained pressure on England. "Two wins. I can't ask for much more. A hard-fought win and glad to be on the right side of it. How's the body holding up? It takes a bit longer in the mornings at this age, but I'm doing okay.”

“Hanging in there - I still try to bowl as quick as I can and hit the stumps every time so I keep running in. With the bat it was nice to put into a partnership there and from the tactical side of Test cricket we need knew it was going to be better to bowl with a hard pink ball later in the day so bat as long we did with the bat, in a partnership with Scott Boland, was really key for us. We saw later in the day we got the rewards. I'll enjoy the extra day to put my feet up and get ready for Adelaide."

He signed off by praising Neser for his five-wicket haul coming at his home ground. "We've seen on this ground before the wicket is hard and that pink ball goes soft pretty early so I think as a bowling unit we bowled well in both innings. Obviously batting in the first innings it was key we got a lead there. Michael Neser, on his home ground in front of his family, was phenomenal today.”

