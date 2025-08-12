Asha Parekh urges her followers to turn up in huge numbers to support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who is known for ‘Teesri Manzil’, ‘Upkar’, ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Nadaan’ and others, has vowed to take the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ fervour forward.

The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a picture of herself proudly holding the tri-colour. She also penned a note in the caption, as she urged her followers to sign up for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

She wrote, “As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, join hands in taking the Har Ghar Tiranga fervour forward. Sign up to become a Tiranga Volunteer & hoist the Tricolour at home from 11th-15th Aug. Upload Tiranga selfies: harghartiranga.com #HarGharTiranga #LoveMyCountry #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav #JaiHind”.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which was launched by the Government of India in 2022 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aims to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and build a personal and emotional connection with the Tiranga.

Last year, the actress had shared a picture from her vacation in Australia, in which she was seen standing against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the night. She also has an Australian connection. Her niece Mubina Patanwala has worked at National Film and Sound Archive of Australia.

Asha Parekh made her acting debut as a child artist with ‘Maa’ after director Bimal Roy saw her dance at a stage function. She subsequently starred in ‘Baap Beti’. The film's failure disappointed her, and even though she did a few more child roles, she quit to resume her schooling.

She decided to give another try in her teens, and made her lead debut with ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ (1959) and went onto establish herself as a leading actress in the 1960s and 1970. She is regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest actresses, and has worked in more than 85 films, in a career spanning over four decades.

She was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992 for her contribution to the field of cinema. She was also feted with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2020.

--IANS

aa/