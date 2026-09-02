Asha Negi opens up about her character in ‘Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot’

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi has opened up about stepping into a character that she says is unlike any role she has played before.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared what drew her to “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot.” Asha mentioned that the show’s intriguing blend of mystery, adventure and humour made the project an exciting new experience for her.

Speaking about stepping into the world of Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot, Asha shared, “Ali is very different from the characters I have played before, and that is what drew me to her. She is fiercely independent, extremely rational and someone who believes there is an explanation for everything. Putting a character like that in the middle of a supernatural world made the journey so much fun.”

“The show has mystery, adventure, humour and a really interesting relationship at its centre. I’m excited for audiences to discover Ali and this world as the story unfolds.”

Vishal Vashishtha added, “Baba’s character has been brought up in a very protective manner and has absolutely no doubt that ghosts and supernatural forces exist. Playing him was so much fun, a stress buster to be honest because he brings a completely different energy to the show. His dynamic with Ali is what makes their journey so entertaining—they disagree on almost everything, but somehow end up needing each other. Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot has a great mix of humour, mystery and adventure, and I think audiences are going to have a lot of fun with this world.”

The upcoming horror-comedy series “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot” brings together ancient folklore, haunted mysteries and adventure. The show also features stars Asha Negi as Ali and Vishal Vashishtha as Baba. Set against the mysterious world of Central Indian folklore, “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot” follows Alisha “Ali” Nigam, a sharp, science-driven neuropsychology expert, whose search for her missing father pulls her into a world of supernatural mysteries.

The 40-episode series will premiere on September 11 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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