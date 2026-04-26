Asha Bhosle's grandson Chaitanya Bhosle recalls what made his grandmother upset

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Late legendary singer Asha Bhosle's grandson Chaitanya Bhosle revealed how his grandmother used to get upset if they would miss a sur while performing on stage.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he revealed that Asha ji used to always ask him to sing while standing still so that he would never go off sur.

He was asked, "Asha Ji used to like your energy, but still she never compromised on sur. Do you still remember those things while performing?"

Explaining how an artist adapts according to the medium, Chaitanya told IANS, "Whether you are performing classical or western sur is the most important thing. But what happens when you are performing in a live show is that the medium is absolutely different."

He pointed out that when one performs live, although the sur remains a priority, the audience also becomes crucial.

Chaitanya recalled that he used to have a lot of arguments with Asha Ji about this.

He would say to his grandmother, "Aai we dance, jump". To this, she would respond, "That is why you should stand still and sing".

"That is not how it works. The way you all sing is a totally different generation," Chaitanya would counter his grandmother.

At the end, Asha ji would relent. However, if he ever went too off beat then she would just give a stern look, making Chaitanya correct his sur immediately.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 after facing multi-organ failure.

She was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection, as revealed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle through a social media post.

Zanai, who is believed to have been very close to the singer, keeps on using social media to reveal some fond memories with Asha Ji.

Recently, she disclosed that she has been feeling a strong presence of her grandmother for the last few days.

--IANS

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