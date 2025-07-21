July 21, 2025 4:22 PM हिंदी

Asha Bhosle treats Anup Jalota with homemade kebabs, offers blessings

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) One of the most celebrated singers of our time, Asha Bhosle, treated Anup Jalota with some delicious homemade kebabs as he visited her at her residence.

Jalota used social media to treat the InstaFam with some glimpses of the meet. The photo dropped by him showed Jalota touching Asha Tai's feet, while she showered him with blessings.

Posting the pic, Jalota wrote, "Recently at Asha ji’s house, she blessed me with so much love. And to make the evening even more special — she cooked delicious kebabs herself. Moments like these are nothing but blessings."

The netizens reacted to the post with lovely comments such as, "Beautiful to See Legends in One Frame", "Sir, u are blessed to seek blessing from iconic Asha ji", "Heartly salute both of you", and "App koto asha tai ka pair chuneka mouka bar bar milta rahta hai sir ji mujhe vhi unka pair chuneka bahat man karta hain nice pic (You have had plenty of chances to touch Asha Tai's feet, I also feel like taking her blessings)."

Back in April, popular television actor Sudhanshu Pandey revealed why legends like Asha Ji will never retire.

He dropped a couple of pictures with the legendary singer on his IG.

The images featured her gracefully sitting on the couch, while Sudhanshu sat on the floor beside her, with his hand lovingly placed on Asha Ji's hand.

Referring to Asha Ji as his ‘Aayi.’ Sudhanshu penned, “Legends Are Never Tired and Never Retired! Pyaar Se Hum Inhe Aayi Kehte Hain Lekin Ye Sabki Maayi Hain… Last of the Legends…Watch this space for more … #comingsoon #abob #abandofboys #ashabhosle #music #song.”

Over the years, Asha Ji has lent her melodious yet powerful voice to some memorable hits such as "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko", "Kehdoon Tumhen", Jaane Jaan Dhoondata", and "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main", to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/

