As 'Raja Rani' turns 12, Atlee thanks everyone 'who carries the film close to their heart'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) As Atlee's directorial debut "Raja Rani" completed 12 years of release on Saturday, the filmmaker marked the special milestone with a heartfelt social media post.

He shared a string of pictures with his better half, Priya, amidst an aesthetically pleasing backdrop on his official Instagram handle.

Atlee thanked everyone who was involved in making "Raja Rani" and also those "who carry the film close to their heart".

The 'Jawan' maker wrote: "12 years of Raja Rani God is so kind Thank you #Mahe Anna , @a.r.murugadoss sir #shanmugam sir, @foxstarstudios @aryaoffl baby , @nayanthara darling , @nazriyafahadh papa, @actorjai darling , @santa_santhanam na , @sathyan na, #sathyaraj sir and my team @george_dop, @livingstonruben @muthurajthangavel na , and the genius @gvprakash And everyone else who carries the film close to their heart..Thank you (Red heart emoji) (sic).

Commemorating the special occasion, Atlee took his better half to the same place he commenced the shoot of the movie from.

"As a memory took my Rani @priyaatlee to same location where I started the film (Red heart emojis)," he added.

Resharing Atlee's post on her Instagram Stories, the leading lady of the drama, Nayanthara penned: "So proud of u Dear @atlee47," along with two red hearts and hugs emojis.

The 2013 Tamil romantic comedy starred Arya as John, Jai as Surya Muthuraman, Nayanthara as Regina, Nazriya Nazim as Keerthana John, and Santhanam as Sarathy.

The project revolves around a couple, John and Regina, who are forced into marriage despite constantly being at odds with one another.

They are faced with numerous challenges in their relationship until their lives take an unexpected turn following a sudden tragedy.

Backed by AR Murugadoss, "Raja Rani" released on 27 September 2013, and opened to positive reviews.

Up next, Atlee has joined forces with Allu Arjun for a much-hyped project, named "AA22 X A6" for now.

