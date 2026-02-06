As pressure mounts at home, Pakistan’s establishment turns to managed anti-India mobilisation

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have been actively drumming up anti-India sentiments to provoke the people. While on one hand, Pakistan provided security cover for Jaish-e-Mohammad rallies in the country, on the other hand, the army chief and prime minister have been involved in provoking the people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The army and government sanctioned rallies by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Swabi district and Sindh. The theme of these rallies was anti-India, aimed at drumming up sentiments against New Delhi.

In recent weeks, both Sharif and Asim Munir have made a couple of visits to PoK and delivered provocative speeches.

During the speeches, both claimed that Kashmir would be liberated soon. He also spoke about the readiness of the army to battle against India.

Sharif, on the other hand, said that India has no other option but to grant self-determination. He also termed India an aggressive state, due to which there is no regional stability.

Officials say that these events are timed at a time when Pakistan is losing face in Balochistan. Several security forces have been killed in fierce fighting with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in recent days. Moreover, people are asking questions to the establishment that has been involved in fighting on multiple fronts, when the economy has collapsed.

Questions are also being asked about the treatment of Imran Khan and his whereabouts.

Further, the army lost face when India executed Operation Sindoor, and the people now doubt the capabilities of their forces.

An official said that there is a sustained effort to drum up anti-India sentiments across the country. This is just a diversionary tactic so that people do not ask questions about the failure of the establishment, the official also added.

Another official said that the rallies by terror groups have been planned by the establishment itself. These rallies are heavily protected by the Pakistan Police and other security agencies. The cadres of these terror groups were brandishing AK-47s during the rallies while calling for the death of India.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that in the days to come, one would get to witness more such rallies by terror groups that are backed openly by the establishment.

Post Operation Sindoor, the recruitments have dropped significantly. These rallies are meant to boost recruitments too, the official added.

Further, the security given by the establishment is now being flaunted openly. This is to send a message to the possible recruits that they are backed by the establishment.

Doubts had crept in when the establishment failed to protect groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba during Operation Sindoor. An official said this explains why the establishment is providing security to rallies of two groups that are designated by the UN and the US.

In PoK, the agencies have found that apart from provoking the people and diverting attention, attempts are being made at the highest levels to create tensions.

The army has not been able to aid the terrorists waiting at the launch pads to infiltrate India. This has made the establishment extremely frustrated. Tensions created by the locals could cause a distraction on the Indian side of the border. The terrorists are hoping to take advantage of the distraction and then infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the Indian security agencies busted a plot by the Jaish-e-Mohammad to set up fresh modules in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, there is a huge search operation ongoing to hunt down the remaining foreign terrorists in Kashmir, and this has added to the woes of the Pakistani establishment, officials say.

--IANS

vn/dpb