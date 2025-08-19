August 19, 2025 8:47 PM हिंदी

As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) It has been more than 20 years since we were introduced to the melodious "Piyu Bole" track from Pradeep Sarkar's "Parineeta".

Marking the special milestone, singer Shreya Ghoshal decided to treat the netizens with an unreleased verse from the beloved number.

She was later joined by lyricist Swanand Kirkire and composer Shantanu Moitra.

Crooned by Shreya and Sonu Nigam, "Piyu Bole" has been picturized on Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the beautiful verse from "Piyu Bole", Shreya penned on her Instagram: "Here we go - The Unreleased Verse - Piyu Bole...We celebrate 20 years of #Parineeta but more than that this year also marks 20 years of our friendship! The trio which the world loved and how! @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire @shreyaghoshal."

Recently, Vidya also revealed that "Piyu Bole" was the first song that she heard from the "Parineeta" album.

She revealed that she was shooting a music video with the late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar when he asked her to listen to a song that he and his team had recorded.

“There is something about Piyu Bole that just has my heart. I think it’s so easily hummable, it has that old-world charm, it’s so romantic, and the way it was shot added to making the song somewhat timeless. It’s still relatable, even for people today," Vidya revealed.

She added: “In fact, a lot of young kids have told me they like that song, and I feel that is very telling that there's truly something timeless about it. The first song I heard that was recorded for Parineeta was ‘Raat Hamari Toh’. I was shooting with Dada for a music video in Kolkata, and he told me, ‘Just go down to the car, there’s a CD with a song we’ve just recorded’. I went down, played it, and I burst out crying in the car. It’s such a beautiful, haunting, and powerful song. It’s so easy to cry listening to it. I love the music of Parineeta every single song”.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Families of July protest victims demand resignation of Law Advisor (File image)

Bangladesh: Families of July protest victims demand resignation of Law Advisor

Vyom & Saachi Bindra’s Chemistry Shines in Mannu Kya Karegga?'s latest song Teri Yaadein

Vyom & Saachi Bindra’s Chemistry Shines in Mannu Kya Karegga?'s latest song Teri Yaadein

As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

Japan reports 135 cases of potentially fatal tick-borne disease in 2025

Japan reports 135 cases of potentially fatal tick-borne disease in 2025

PM Modi to inaugurate Aunta–Simaria six-lane Ganga bridge on Aug 22

PM Modi to inaugurate Bihar's Aunta–Simaria six-lane Ganga bridge on Aug 22

Germany urges Pakistan to allow return of deported Afghan refugees (File image)

Germany urges Pakistan to allow return of deported Afghan refugees

Anurag Kashyap points guns at ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ makers for making AI-generated film

Anurag Kashyap points guns at ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ makers for making AI-generated film

Fan pretends to be delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, guard has a hilarious reaction

Fan pretends to be delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, guard has a hilarious reaction

‘Villains of the nation’: Bihar Dy CM’s retort to Tejashwi’s ‘Rahul for PM’ pitch

‘Villains of the nation’: Bihar Dy CM’s retort to Tejashwi’s ‘Rahul for PM’ pitch

Anupam Kher feels 'honoured & humbled' standing next to the Chiefs Of Armed Forces

Anupam Kher feels 'honoured & humbled' standing next to the Chiefs Of Armed Forces