As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) It has been more than 20 years since we were introduced to the melodious "Piyu Bole" track from Pradeep Sarkar's "Parineeta".

Marking the special milestone, singer Shreya Ghoshal decided to treat the netizens with an unreleased verse from the beloved number.

She was later joined by lyricist Swanand Kirkire and composer Shantanu Moitra.

Crooned by Shreya and Sonu Nigam, "Piyu Bole" has been picturized on Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the beautiful verse from "Piyu Bole", Shreya penned on her Instagram: "Here we go - The Unreleased Verse - Piyu Bole...We celebrate 20 years of #Parineeta but more than that this year also marks 20 years of our friendship! The trio which the world loved and how! @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire @shreyaghoshal."

Recently, Vidya also revealed that "Piyu Bole" was the first song that she heard from the "Parineeta" album.

She revealed that she was shooting a music video with the late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar when he asked her to listen to a song that he and his team had recorded.

“There is something about Piyu Bole that just has my heart. I think it’s so easily hummable, it has that old-world charm, it’s so romantic, and the way it was shot added to making the song somewhat timeless. It’s still relatable, even for people today," Vidya revealed.

She added: “In fact, a lot of young kids have told me they like that song, and I feel that is very telling that there's truly something timeless about it. The first song I heard that was recorded for Parineeta was ‘Raat Hamari Toh’. I was shooting with Dada for a music video in Kolkata, and he told me, ‘Just go down to the car, there’s a CD with a song we’ve just recorded’. I went down, played it, and I burst out crying in the car. It’s such a beautiful, haunting, and powerful song. It’s so easy to cry listening to it. I love the music of Parineeta every single song”.

