June 12, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

Arun Pandiyan, Keerthi Pandiyan-starrer 'Akkenam' to hit screens on July 4

Arun Pandiyan, Keerthi Pandiyan-starrer 'Akkenam' to hit screens on July 4

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) The makers of director Uday K’s upcoming Tamil film, 'Akkenam', featuring well known actor and producer Arun Pandiyan and his daughter Keerthi Pandiyan in the lead, will hit screens on July 4, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to her timeline on X, actress Keerthi Pandiyan wrote, "#Akkenam releases on July 4th in theatres. Trailer and audio from June 14th."

The film has caught the attention of film buffs as this will be the second time that the father and daughter will be seen appearing together in a film. The only other film in which they were seen appearing together was 'Anbirkiniyal', which came in for much critical acclaim.

'Akkenam', which is being produced by Arun Pandian himself along with Saravana Kumar and A K Sekar, will feature a host of stars including Adithya Shivpink, Ramesh Thilak and GM Sundar.

Cinematography for the film is by Vignesh Govindarajan and music is by Barath Veeraraghavan. The film, which will have editing by Devathyan, has been co-directed by Bhuvaneshwaran. Art direction for the film is by Raja and stunts have been choreographed by PC Stunts

The songs in the film have been penned by three lyricists namely Mohan Rajan, Karthick Netha and Chandy.

Giving details of the film’s shooting, director Uday had said,”The story of this film will move at a blistering pace. We have shot a major chunk of this gripping film in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Apart from these two regions, we have also shot some portions of the film in important places in North India.”

One other aspect of the film that makes it stand out is that its background score has been recorded in a popular recording studio in Europe. Sources had confirmed that shooting for the film had been wrapped up and that the film was now in its post-production stage.

--IANS

Mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

David Bedingham helps South Africa reduce deficit to 91 runs after Pat Cummins takes out Temba Bavuma at lunch on the second day of the 2025 World Test Championship Final at Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit:

WTC Final: Bedingham helps SA reduce deficit to 91 runs after Cummins takes out Bavuma

Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash (Lead)

Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash (Lead)

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

Harvey Weinstein convicted in one count of assault amid tensions in jury trial

Harvey Weinstein convicted in one count of assault amid tensions in jury trial

Softening of inflation to provide substantial boost to households, businesses

Softening of inflation to provide substantial boost to households, businesses

Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze in rifle 3 positions in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup (rifle/pistol) in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze in rifle 3 positions in Munich

Plane crash: Pilots who steered Dreamliner had cumulatively logged in over 9,000 flying hours

Plane crash: Pilots who steered Dreamliner had cumulatively logged in over 9,000 flying hours

Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun

Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun