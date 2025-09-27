Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar set for an intense face-off in crime thriller ‘Bhagwat’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar are all set to lock horns in the upcoming crime thriller “Bhagwat.”

The film promises a gripping storyline filled with suspense and high-stakes drama, with both actors delivering powerful performances that highlight their versatility. On Friday, ZEE5 announced its upcoming original film Bhagwat on social media. Taking to Instagram, the streaming giant shared the first look poster from the film and captioned it, “And we thought all the plot twists of 2025 were over, but the biggest one is here… Bhagwat is coming to blow your mind. Inspired by true events.#Bhagwat coming soon, only on #ZEE5 #BhagwatOnZEE5.”

Starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in the lead, “Bhagwat” follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Warsi) as he takes on what initially seems like a routine missing woman case. But the investigation quickly unravels into a dark and twisted web of deceit, hidden secrets, and possible trafficking. Amidst this tense and suspenseful backdrop, a delicate romance blossoms between Meera and Sameer (played by Jitendra Kumar), a professor.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 shared, “Bhagwat is a powerful reflection of this vision: a gripping thriller that’s as emotionally layered as it is suspenseful. Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers. This collaboration with the makers brings together cinematic scale, bold storytelling, and transformative performances. With its distinct voice and creative ambition, Bhagwat emerges as one of our most compelling offerings of the year. Bringing it to ZEE5 underscores our commitment to curating stories that reaffirm the transformative power of cinema in the digital age.”

Producer Harman Baweja, Baweja Studios, added, "Our endeavor at Baweja Studios has always been to back stories that are bold, relevant, and emotionally compelling. 'Bhagwat' is a perfect example of this commitment. It’s not just a thriller—it’s a journey into the shadows of human nature, where love, deception, and justice collide. The film explores the grey areas of morality while delivering a nail-biting cinematic experience. Partnering with ZEE5 and Jio Studios has allowed us to bring this compelling drama to life, and we cannot wait for audiences to witness this gripping story."

Directed by Akshay Shere, “Bhagwat” is produced by Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures. The film will stream soon on ZEE5.

