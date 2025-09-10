September 10, 2025 4:30 PM हिंदी

Armaan Malik wants his music to resonate where art meets emotion worldwide

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik, who has become the first Indian musician at Apple’s Keynote event, has expressed his ambition to take his music to the international stage.

The singer shared that he aims to create melodies that resonate in the spaces where art and emotion intersect. Armaan recently made history by becoming the first Indian musician ever to attend the iconic event at Apple Park, Cupertino.

Sharing his thoughts, the singer stated, “The whole experience unfolded like a masterclass in how creativity and precision can coexist. You could sense the intention in every detail; the pacing, the light, the way ideas were revealed almost like chapters in a story. I walked away thinking about intention, about how the smallest, most invisible choices can completely change the way people feel. That’s what I want my music to be as well, not just heard, but felt in those invisible spaces where art and emotion meet.”

Armaan also took to his Instagram handle to share his photos with Apple CEO Tim Cook. In some of the pics, the singer is seen striking poses alongside Tim Cook and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and actress Navya Naveli Nanda. For the caption, Malik wrote, “Front row to the future today at @apple’s keynote, i got to witness not just new product launches, but conversations that brought together people from across the world, different industries and walks of life. So inspiring to see how technology continues to connect us all.”

Notably, during his visit to Apple Park, Armaan Malik also met Latin music star Rauw Alejandro and K-pop sensation Yunho from ATEEZ.

Navya also took to Instagram to share snapshots and videos from her trip to Apple Park. In one of the photos, she was seen smiling with Tim Cook, while a video captures the Apple CEO interacting with other attendees on the rainbow stage. The 27-year-old entrepreneur simply captioned the post, “Day 1 with Apple.”

