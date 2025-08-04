Armaan Malik calls wife Aashna Shroff his ‘favourite human' in a sweet birthday post

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik took to social media to shower love on his wife, Aashna Shroff, calling her his “favourite human in the whole universe.

In a heartwarming birthday post, the singer expressed his love for his wife. Taking to Instagram, Malik posted a series of their romantic photos and wrote, “life didn’t look like this didn’t feel like this until YOU came along. happy birthday to my favorite human in the whole damn universe @aashnashroff.” In the images, the couple could be seen striking different poses. One of the mushy shots, shows Armaan kissing Aashna on her forehead. In the other pictures, they could be seen romantic dinner dates.

Armaan and Aashna tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 28, 2024. They have reportedly been together since 2019, with their relationship deepening over time. After years of togetherness, the couple tied the knot on December 28 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They later shared glimpses of their special day on Instagram. Alongside their wedding photos, the duo penned a touching caption that read, “Tu hi mera Ghar.”

In an earlier interview with IANS, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff had offered a heartwarming glimpse into the early days of their love story. They shared how their relationship grew organically.

The two revealed, “We met and started talking in 2017, and honestly, we never expected it to turn into something more. But everything just happened so naturally, and before we knew it, we were building a life together. Looking back, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come,” they reflect. The journey has been so special, and now, seven years later, we are happily married and so excited for everything that is yet to come.”

Recalling his "Pehla Nasha" moment with Aashna, Armaan had said, “I'm a romantic at heart, so I’ve had many such moments. But if I had to pick one, I’d say my Pehla Nasha moment was with my wife, Aashna. The first time we went on a date back in 2017, I definitely felt that heart-fluttering excitement. That feeling of being with someone you truly love and want to know more about—it’s a special experience.”

--IANS

ps/