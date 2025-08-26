Arjun Rampal open up on the kinds of genres he likes to work

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in the 2nd season of the hit streaming series ‘Rana Naidu’, has shed light on the genre that he loves working in.

The actor is known for seamlessly blending into his characters with pitch-perfect authenticity. His filmography showcases evolution and the hunger to shed layers of the past. The actor spoke about what draws him to scripts and what makes him give them a nod.

Talking about the same, he said, "It has to be real and honest for me. It has to have a very strong belief system of that character, and once it does, I can build from there”.

He also expressed his desire to step into a period zone on-screen, as he said, “I love period films. I'd love to do something historical. Or even dystopian. Or mythological. Something that puts you in a new world”.

Currently, Arjun is looking forward to his upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. With this high-octane action drama, Arjun experiments with another raw character as unveiled in the film’s first look. With metal shades, a golden tooth, and a chilling glare, Arjun is ready for something entirely massy and grand. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Earlier, this month, Arjun took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he marked 24 years in the film industry. Sharing a series of rare behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of his film ‘Moksha’, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him at the very beginning of his cinematic journey.

In the heartfelt post, Rampal remembered his mentor, the late cinematographer Ashok Mehta, calling him a legendary figure who shaped not only his career but also influenced many others in the industry.

