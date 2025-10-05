October 05, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor flaunts his ‘happy face’ for an early morning flight

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) After celebrating the roka ceremony of his sister Anshula Kapoor just a day earlier, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was back to work early the next morning but with a touch of humour.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a candid selfie from his flight. In the picture, the actor is seen staring straight into the camera with a deadpan expression, capturing the mood of an early start.

Captioning the image, he wrote: “My happy face for a 6:30 AM flight.”

Arjun on Saturday posted a string of unseen photos from the recently held engagement ceremony, the actor admitted that he misses his mother “even more now".

Arjun said, "I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job! (red heart emoji) (sic)".

"I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy," the 'Gunday' actor added.

Wishing Anshula on her new journey and welcoming Rohan Thakkar to the family, Arjun shared, "From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up (red heart emoji) All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, @rohanthakkar1511 … you’re in for a ride! (Wink eye and red heart emoji).

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

--IANS

dc/

