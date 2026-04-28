Arjun Kapoor flaunts a candid pic captured by 'Hamza' Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently captured by none other than 'Hamza aka Jassi', Ranveer Singh.

The candid photo showed Arjun looking all handsome in a black ethnic attire as he smiled from ear to ear while looking away from the camera.

Flaunting the picture captured by his buddy on social media, Arjun wrote, "When Hamza aka Jassi takes a picture of u...@ranveersingh (sic)".

It must be noted that Arjun and Ranveer are known to share a close bond. Refreshing your memory, these two were also seen sharing screen space in the 2014 period action drama "Gunday".

Penned and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer features Ranveer, Arjun, Priyanka Chopra, and Irrfan Khan in prominent roles, along with others.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, "Gunday" has been set against the backdrop of 1971–1988 Calcutta.

It narrates the tale of two best friends Bikram (Played by Ranveer) and Bala (Played by Arjun), who are also outlaws. However, both of them end up falling in love with a cabaret dancer, Nandita (Played by Priyanka), which leads to rivalry between the friends. A police officer who has been on their tail for a long time tries to take advantage of this situation to eliminate them.

Shifting our focus to Ranveer, he is on cloud nine, both on the personal and professional front.

Basking in the tremendous success of his recent release, "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge", Ranveer is also all set to embrace fatherhood for the second time with his better half, Deepika Padukone.

On April 19, Ranveer and Deepika announced their second pregnancy on social media.

The joint post included an adorable picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

For those who do not know, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their firstborn, baby girl Dua, on September 8, 2024.

--IANS

pm/