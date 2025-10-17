October 17, 2025 1:15 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani opens up about maintaining mental balance on ‘Rise And Fall’

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani opened up about how he maintained his mental balance while participating in the intense reality show “Rise And Fall.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Naagin' actor shared insights into the strategies he uses to stay calm and focused amidst the high-pressure challenges. When asked how he maintained his mental balance, Arjun shared, “I had a photo of Neha and Ayaan with me, and I used to draw strength from that. I also have deep faith in Lord Ganesha. Every morning, I would wake up early and take His name, reminding myself not to do anything I might regret later. And today, I can proudly say that I came out of that tower as the winner with no regrets at all.”

When asked if he ever felt stressed during the game, the ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ mentioned, “Yes, around ten days into the show, I started missing my family a lot. That was quite stressful for me. I often wondered what my child was doing, what was happening at home, if everything was fine. During captive reality shows, people tend to have strange dreams — and I wasn’t the only one. Everyone experienced it. So yes, there were tough moments, but there were also great ones that made the journey special.”

“I played the game with a lot of heart. I only used strategy during the challenges, but otherwise, I stayed true to myself. I never said one thing and did another. I believe that was my biggest strength — being consistent and honest throughout,” added Arjun.

Arjun Bijlani has clinched the title of winner on Ashneer Grover’s show “Rise and Fall.”

Speaking about his win, he said in a statement, “Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible.”

