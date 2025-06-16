June 16, 2025 5:47 PM हिंदी

'Argentina one of the best, but India won’t go down without a fight,' says captain Salima ahead of FIH Pro League clash

London, June 16 (IANS) After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on 17 and 18 June. Captain Salima Tete claims her team will give it their all in both games.

Currently ranked 7th with 9 points, India is expecting a tough battle against Argentina, who are placed 2nd on the FIH Pro League (Women) points table.

"Argentina is ranked No. 2 in the world and has won 7 of their 12 FIH Pro League matches so far. Coming into this leg of the league, we knew they would be one of the toughest teams to beat. But we won’t go down without a fight — we’ll give it our all in both matches. The team has been training well to take them on and has been working on various strategies to win crucial points against them," Salima was quoted by Hockey India.

The Indian women's hockey team will play their first match against Argentina on June 17, followed by the second match on June 18. Both matches will take place at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London.

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur agreed, adding, "As you saw, the team gave Australia a tough fight in the last two matches, and we’re planning to do the same against Argentina. We’ll give it our all and aim to come out victorious. A win against Argentina will not only help us gain points but will also give the team a big morale boost as we head to Antwerp and then Berlin for our matches against Belgium and China."

--IANS

aaa/bc

