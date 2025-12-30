Archer named in England's provisional squad for T20 World Cup

London, Dec 30 (IANS) Jofra Archer has been named in England's squad for the T20 World Cup despite missing the last two Ashes Tests due to injury, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the Harry Brook-led provisional squad for the upcoming T20 mega spectacle and the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

England play three ODIs and as many as T20Is in Sri Lanka in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, starting from February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Archer, who is still recovering from a side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, however, will not be part of the Sri Lanka tour.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Josh Tongue, who has never played a white-ball international for England, is rewarded for his Ashes performances with inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Harry Brook will captain England in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, and Phil Salt forming the core of the team for the prestigious event.

"The England Men’s selection panel has named the squads for next month’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which includes three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three IT20s, and a provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka in February and March,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue has been selected in the T20 squad for the first time. Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month. Durham seamer Brydon Carse is included in the squad touring Sri Lanka.

"Surrey batting all-rounder Will Jacks returns to both squads, having missed the New Zealand white-ball tour in October. Kent top-order batter Zak Crawley returns to the ODI squad for the first time since December 2023 and will be looking to add to his eight caps in the format.

"The tour party departs on January 18, 2026,” the statement further read.

The ODI series in Sri Lanka will be played on January 22, 24 and 27 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, before the action shifts to to the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy for the T20Is, which will be played on January 30, February 1 and 3.

The T20 World Cup will be played from February 7 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, with the summit clash scheduled for March 8.

England squad for T20s in Sri Lanka and the World Cup: Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

England squad for ODIs in Sri Lanka: Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood.

