A.R. Rahman’s ‘Thoothukudi Chinnaponnu’ captures native, youthful vibrancy

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman released his new track ‘Thoothukudi Chinnaponnu’ on Tuesday.

The track is an energetic, folk-inspired composition, and blends Rahman’s signature innovation with a native, youthful vibrancy, offering a refreshing soundscape rooted in tradition yet reimagined for modern listeners.

Rooted in Tamil folk traditions and reimagined with Rahman’s unmistakable contemporary flair, the song captures the spirit of a brand that celebrates culture while pushing the boundaries of modern sound. The lyrics by Vivek channel the playfulness of folk storytelling, while the production mirrors NEXA’s progressive, design-led identity.

Talking about the song, Rahman said in a statement, “We’ve always seen folk music carry a teasing, raw charm. With this track, we wanted to keep that authenticity, but bring it to life with a young voice and fresh production. It’s a song that celebrates Tamil Nadu’s soul with a sound that belongs to today”.

This song marks the culmination of Season 3 of the music platform NEXA Music.

Partho San, Executive Director, Marketing, MSIL, said, “Season 3 has outperformed every benchmark we set from reach to relevance. This finale with Rahman sir is more than a song. It’s a celebration of where we’ve come and a signal of what’s next. NEXA Music stands for sophistication with soul and that’s exactly what this track represents”.

Earlier, Rahman had revealed that he loves to listen to the songs from the 1992 Tamil drama, ‘Roja’ starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo.

Revealing his most adored composers, he said, "Definitely Naushad saab, S. D Burman, Salil Chowdhury, R. D Burman, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Amit Trivedi, and Pratik, who's an independent composer and singer, and there are many other beautiful young artists who are coming in, and every day they are getting better and better. So, I want to wish them all the very best”.

He shared that during the movie outings with his team, they end up enjoying Marvel movies just like regular fans, and love to listen to the music of the franchise.

--IANS

aa/