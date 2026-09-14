AQIS mounts digital push in India, seeks to rebuild operational capabilities

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) has been gradually re-building its capabilities and is seeking to regain its lost glory. While on one hand it has been regrouping in Afghanistan, on the other it has increased its recruitment cum radicalisation drive in India.

An official said that the Al-Qaeda which faced huge losses after its top leadership was wiped out, has been quietly building bases in Afghanistan.

According to reports, the Al-Qaeda has, in the last three years built eight bases. These are serving as training camps, which also offer instructions in handling of weapons and explosives.

Some of these camps are also offering training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), drone operations and encryption.

An Intelligence Bureau official said these developments not only pose a direct security risk to India, but to Afghanistan as well.

As the Al-Qaeda continued to rebuild its camps, the Islamic State, an arch rival also stepped up operations.

The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) which is currently backed by the ISI, would engage in a fierce battle with the Al-Qaeda and this is not good news for the region, the official added.

Another official said that rebuilding on Afghan soil is one part of the problem. The other is that there has been a renewed push within India to recruit and radicalise as many youth as possible.

The Al-Qaeda has been targeting states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala, the official said.

Officials say that the AQIS was formed with the intention of targeting India. The outfit has shown a great deal of interest on the Kashmir issue and has tried setting up units over there.

However, its biggest focus as of now is on Uttar Pradesh. When the AQIS was launched its operations were headed by Maulana Asim Sheikh Umar. He hailed from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and his right hand man Mohammad Usman also hails from the same state.

Over the years, these linkages have helped the Al-Qaeda set up a network in states such as Uttar Pradesh.

Initially it focussed only on digital activity. The brief for this network was to circulate content that called for an armed revolution or Jihad against the Indian government.

Last week, the UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 19-year-old alleged operative of the AQIS from Azamgarh. Mohammad Nabil is accused of circulating content that promotes Jihad.

His brief was to connect with as many youth as possible and recruit them. He was focussing heavily on getting in touch with persons in Jammu and Kashmir, the UP ATS said.

Officials say that it wants a strong operational base in Afghanistan, while in India it is planning a massive digital network that would focus on radicalisation, spreading disinformation and calling for Jihad against the Indian state.

Counter-terrorism experts say that India already faces immense threats from the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba. It is also dealing with terror groups such as the Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HuJI) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) that operate from Bangladesh.

While the Islamic State has been spreading its ideology fast and wide in certain pockets of India, this rebuilding exercise by the AQIS poses a fresh challenge.

The AQIS on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks released a video of Osama Bin Laden’s son, Hamza Bin Laden. This was a clear strategy to have a cult like figure at the helm as it would immensely help in recruitments, the experts also say.

Officials say that the Al-Qaeda’s links with the Pakistan-sponsored terror groups are nothing new. The Mumbai 26/11 attacks, which were among one of the worst that the country has faced, had the blessings of the Al-Qaeda.

Ilyas Kashmiri, the then head of the Al-Qaeda’s 313 Brigade had worked closely with David Headley and other Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives to plan and execute this attack.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba could very well take the support of a renewed Al-Qaeda for attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

India is facing a challenge on the security front from various quarters and hence closely monitoring every small activity by these terror groups would be crucial for national security, an official said.

--IANS

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