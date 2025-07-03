APEDA showcases Indian mangoes in UAE to push exports

Abu Dhabi, July 3 (IANS) The Centre’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised a Mango Promotion Programme in Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the global presence of Indian agricultural products, particularly mangoes.

The event marked the launch of ‘Indian Mango Mania 2025’—a vibrant in-store mango festival held in collaboration with the Embassy of India in the UAE and the Lulu Group. Timed with the peak of the mango season, the promotion aims to showcase India’s finest mango varieties to international consumers, especially the large Indian diaspora across the UAE and the Gulf region.

Premium Indian mango varieties displayed included GI-tagged and regional specialties such as Banarasi Langda, Dasheri, Chausa, Sunderja, Amrapali, Malda, Bharat Bhog, Prabha Shankar, Lakshman Bhog, Mahmood Bahar, Vrindavani, Fasli, and Mallika.

The UAE remains the top export destination for Indian mangoes. In 2024, India exported over 12,000 MT of mangoes worth $20 million to the UAE, demonstrating strong demand for the Indian fruit.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali M.A.

In his remarks on the occasion, the envoy stated that Lulu has been a vital platform in promoting Indian produce globally and that the APEDA has played a key role in connecting Indian mango growers with markets in the UAE. "Through this festival, the freshness and richness of Indian mangoes, especially from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and the Eastern region, will reach households across the Gulf," he said.

Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to strengthening India–Gulf market linkages. "Lulu is proud to showcase the best of India through our retail chains across the UAE and the Gulf region," he said.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, in a message, reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the export of agricultural and processed food products, including premium horticultural produce such as mangoes. "APEDA has facilitated the airlifting of diverse mango varieties from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. This initiative not only celebrates India’s mango diversity but also generates significant export opportunities for Indian growers and supports the farming community,” he pointed out.

In addition to fresh fruit displays, the promotion featured a curated selection of mango-based culinary delights, including bakery and desserts such as mango pastries, Swiss rolls, doughnuts, macarons, mango bread, and cakes. Traditional Indian dishes, such as Mambazha payasam, mango pulao, mango fish curry, mango chutney, snacks and salads, as well as pickles and preserves were also displayed. Beverages such as fresh mango juices, smoothies, pulps, jams, and jellies also formed part of the delicacies that were showcased.

--IANS

sps/vd