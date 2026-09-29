Apara Mehta cooks for her ‘Kyunki’ girl gang for the first time in 26 years; Smriti Irani calls her ‘an awesome cook’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Apara Mehta recently turned chef for her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi girl gang, and hosted and cooked for her former co-stars for the first time in 26 years.

Taking to her social media account, Apara shared a picture from the get-together and wrote, “My Kyunki group of lovely ladies! The OGs, friends for life! It was a pleasure hosting and cooking for you for the first time in so many years! Thank you for coming, and let's keep on having such lovely evenings, filled with lots of laughs, love and good food!”

Smriti Irani, who played the iconic Tulsi Virani in the show, was quick to praise Apara's culinary skills. Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Appa you are an awesome cook ... you need to do the supper theme get together for people who appreciate culinary history & attributes of Gujarat.. they will get an additional peek into textile heritage too.”

The picture captures the actresses posing together in a warm reunion. Apara can be seen in a red Ikkat outfit in the front, while the gathering includes Smriti Irani, Ritu Chaudhary, Gauri Pradhan, Komalika Guha Thakurta and other familiar faces from the iconic series.

For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered in July 2000 and went on to become one of Indian television's most popular family dramas. The original series ran for around eight years, with Smriti playing Tulsi and Apara portraying Savita Mansukh Virani.

Apara's character of Savita was Tulsi's mother-in-law and initially represented the quintessential difficult mother-in-law. However, the relationship between the two characters evolved considerably over the course of the show and was loved by the audience.

One of the show's most memorable and emotionally charged sequences came towards the end of Savita's track in the first season of the iconic show.

After Savita was left paralysed following an attack, she asks Tulsi to switch off her ventilator because she did not want to continue living in that condition and in extreme pain.

Tulsi eventually complies with Savita's request, leading to an intensely emotional sequence and conflict with Mihir.

The storyline still remains one of the most discussed tracks involving the two characters.

–IANS

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