AP bus accident: Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu express shock, grief

AP bus accident: Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu express shock, grief (Photo Credit: Vishnu Manchu/X)

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Well known Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu and his father Mohan Babu have expressed shock and grief over the tragic bus accident in Hyderabad which claimed the lives of 11 passengers on Friday.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu Manchu, who played the lead in the pan-Indian film 'Kannappa', wrote, "Deeply disturbed by the tragic bus accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway. So many innocent lives lost in such a horrific manner. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Prayers for the injured and strength to those grieving."

Vishnu Manchu's father, eminent producer and actor Mohan Babu, too expressed shock and grief over the tragedy.

Mohan Babu, who plays the antagonist in actor Nani's upcoming film 'Paradise', took to his X timeline to express his condolences to the families of the victims.

He wrote, "Absolutely heart-wrenching to hear about the bus tragedy on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway. So many lives lost in moments… Words fall short in times like this. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon, and may God give strength to all those in grief."

For the unaware, at least 11 people were killed when a Volvo bus caught fire and turned into ashes after it hit a two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday. The bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru had around 40 people on board. The bus accident occurred near Ullindakonda in the district.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Modi have expressed grief and offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing grief over the loss of lives in the Andhra Pradesh bus fire incident, has announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed deep grief over the tragic bus incident. Both leaders termed the incident “deeply unfortunate” and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

President Murmu, in a post on social media platform X, wrote, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

--IANS

mkr/

