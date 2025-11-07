Anushka Shetty's look as Nila in 'Kathanar' released

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of director Rojin Thomas's upcoming horror fantasy thriller 'Kathanar', featuring actors Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty in the lead, on Friday released the first look poster of actress Anushka Shetty in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers also went on to disclose that the actress played a character called Nila in the film on the occasion of the actress' birthday on November 7.

Taking to its social media timelines, the production house Sree Gokulam Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, "Not the tale you know, but the one rewritten by time.! A timeless beauty.. Happy Birthday, dear #AnushkaShetty. The face of our Nila &… #Kathanar #Kathanarthewildsorcerer."

It may be recalled that the makers had also revealed the fear-inducing look of actor Jayasurya in the film on the occasion of his birthday in August this year.

The film, which was first announced in 2023, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

One of the reasons why the project has caught the attention of fans is that the makers of the film have claimed that the film would bring technology never before used in Indian cinema.

At the time of the launch of the film, the makers put out a lengthy post through their official movie handle on Instagram. The post read, "KATHANAR movie brings technology never before used in Indian cinema. The pre-production work of 'Kathanar', a film using Virtual production technology aided by sophisticated workflows like Tech-Viz, Stunt-Viz & Post-Viz has begun. Asset creation process like full body 3D scans using 200DSLR camera photogrammetry rig and Vicon based infrared biped motion capture have already been initiated."

The makers had further said, "Hollywood films 'Jungle Book' and 'Lion King' were the pioneers in using these technology before 'Kathanar'. Now, we are grateful to have an opportunity to bring these technologies used in international cinema to Malayalam cinema through 'Kathanar'. 'Kathanar' will be a global cinema that will integrate the technocrats in our country. The preproduction & principal photography of 'Kathanar' will be completed in a year and will be released in seven languages."

Until now, the makers have disclosed the looks of actors Prabhu Deva, Anushka Shetty and Jayasurya in the film.

Directed by Rojin Thomas, 'Kathanar' is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan and is being co produced by VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.

Written by R Ramanand, the film has cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Rahul Subrahmanian.

--IANS

mkr/