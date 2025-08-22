August 22, 2025 7:41 PM हिंदी

Anushka Sen wishes her “Superhero” father on his birthday with a beautiful post

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen who is extremely close to her parents, on account of her father's birthday today, has penned a heartwarming birthday note.

Sharing an Instagram post, Anushka captioned it as, “Happy birthday to my superhero. You have brought me up like a princess and set standards super high. You have taught me how to be myself unapologetically and always stand with the truth. Thank you for all your efforts and constant support. I love you so much. @anirban.sen11”

She thanked him for all his efforts in making her life better and for shaping her into a strong girl. Anushka posted some pictures from her childhood days, wherein one can see her father feeding some cake to baby Anushka.

Anushka, who enjoys 39.5million followers on Instagram is currently touted as one of the most popular celebrities of her generation. All of 23 years, Anushka boasts of some quality investments in real estate and recently bought a plush apartment in the prime areas of Mumbai.

The 23-year-old diva kickstarted her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. Later, she went onto essay the role of young Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was also seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also essayed a powepack role of Manikarnika in the historical drama ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', and was lauded by fans for her fiery and brave attitude at such a young age.

Anushka has also featured in Bollywood movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'. She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' where she portrayed the role of Asmara.

IANS

rd/

