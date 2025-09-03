Anurag Kashyap on his directorial venture Nishaanchi: 'It’s my most cinematic film'

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the gripping trailer of its forthcoming theatrical release, "Nishaanchi", directed by Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.

Touted to be a quintessential desi masala entertainer, it talks about the tale of judwaa bhai (twin brothers) — Babloo and Dabloo — mirror images yet stark opposites in their beliefs. Both roles will be played by debutant actor Aaishvary Thackeray, along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Talking about his next, director and co-writer of "Nishaanchi", Kashyap said: "Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely,”

“Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud, and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film. And my crew matched that passion frame by frame, making the film come out so good. And the music — also carries that same emotion that runs through the film, and amplifies the story. I am confident that the audience will really like the music," he added.

Thackeray also shared his excitement with the following words: “Nishaanchi will always be very close to my heart, not just because it’s my first film, but because it allowed me to explore so many different sides of myself. Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way—emotionally, physically, and as an actor.

"At the same time, contributing to the music of the film was just as special. For me, acting and music are like Babloo and Dabloo—two distinct parts of my personality that balance and complete each other. I’m nervous, but also excited, to finally share this world with everyone. With Anurag sir guiding me through the journey, I discovered something new in every scene, every note."

"Nishaanchi" is expected to release in the cinema halls on September 19.

