'Anupamaa' actress Adrija Roy is 'proud to be a part of the show that highlights daily issues'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Adrija Roy, who is seen as Rahi Kapadia in the popular show "Anupamaa", opened up about the ongoing male domestic violence track in the drama.

Adrija said that she is extremely proud to be part of a show that does not shy away from bringing sensitive and rarely discussed topics to the forefront.

She added that television has the power to start meaningful conversations, especially when a popular show like "Anupamaa" chooses to highlight real social issues.

“People are used to hearing about women facing domestic violence, and that is a very serious and real issue. But the truth is that men also go through emotional and physical abuse, and most of the time they stay silent because they feel ashamed or scared of being judged,” said Adrija.

She added, “I think it is very important that we start acknowledging this side of the story as well.”

Adrija revealed that what she appreciates the most about the 'Anupamaa' makers is their sensitivity towards such social topics. She shared that they never introduce such tracks just for the sake of drama, but always try to send out a meaningful message through them.

“The makers of Anupamaa are very mindful about the stories they tell. Every track has some connection to real life, something that people are actually going through in their homes or relationships,” she said.

Adrija pointed out that shows like "Anupamaa" provide the strength to those who are suffering silently in similar situations.

She explained, “When viewers see such stories on screen, they realise they are not alone. It gives them the courage to speak up or seek help. That is the real power of storytelling."

Adrija further believes that it is the responsibility of actors and creators to use their platform wisely.

“If we can bring even a small change in someone’s life or make them feel heard, then our work becomes meaningful. I am proud that our show keeps highlighting social issues that happen every day but are rarely discussed openly,” she concluded.

--IANS

pm/