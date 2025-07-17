Anupama Parameswaran’s 'Paradha' to hit screens worldwide on August 22

Chennai, July 17(IANS) The makers of director Praveen Kandregula's upcoming film, 'Paradha', featuring actor Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 22 this year.

The release date poster of Paradha, shared by the makers, shows Anupama Parameswaran draped in a traditional saree, exuding determination, while the serene presence of a goddess idol looms in the background, setting the tone for the film’s spiritual and emotional core.

The makers of the film also released the song 'Yatra Naryasthu' from the film on the occasion.

Scored wonderfully by Gopi Sundar, 'Yatra Naryasthu' is a soul-stirring track that celebrates the strength and divinity of women. Deeply rooted in the concept of the divine feminine, the song reflects themes of resilience, ritual, and emotional endurance. Vanamali’s poignant lyrics paired with Anurag Kulkarni’s evocative vocals lend the song both emotional depth and spiritual gravitas.

Visually, the song delivers a moving portrayal. While villagers impose a heart-breaking tradition upon Anupama’s character, who appears in a white saree, embodying grief and fortitude, her family mourns with a heavy heart. The scene powerfully captures societal challenges faced by women and sets the emotional tone for the narrative.

'Paradha', backed by the celebrated duo Raj and DK, known for The Family Man series, is being bankrolled by Vijay Donkada along with Sreenivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva under the banner of Ananda Media.

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature actresses Darshana Rajendran and Sangitha in pivotal roles. Rag Mayur also essays an important role in this women-centric movie.

The film promises to be a hard-hitting yet uplifting tale, with its roots deep in tradition and its message firmly grounded in empowerment.

The film has cinematography by Mridul Sujit Sen, while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor. Music for the film is by Gopi Sundar.

--IANS

mkr/