Anupam Kher visits Asha Bhosle's house: I could almost hear her humming

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited late singer Asha Bhosle's house on Saturday to pay his tribute to the legend.

Sharing his experience in his own words, Kher revealed that while there was a deep silence in the place, he could almost hear Asha Ji humming.

Sharing a photo with Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, Kher wrote on the photo-sharing app, "SOUND OF SILENCE!! Visited Asha Ji’s home today to pay my tribute to the Legendary singer! There was a deep silence in the house… the kind that speaks. And yet, somewhere in that stillness, I could almost hear her humming… her voice lingering in every corner, every memory. Met her son Anand, daughter-in-law Anuja, and her granddaughter and best friend #ZanaiBhosle. Warm, gracious… carrying her legacy with quiet strength. (sic)".

Kher claimed that visits like these not only make you mourn but also end up healing you.

"Sometimes, such visits don’t just make you mourn… they heal you, even if only for a moment. I left in silence…But with her songs playing softly in my heart.! Long Live Asha Ji! Jai Ho!," concluded the post.

For those who do not know, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 after facing multi-organ failure.

She was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection, as informed by Zanai through a social media post.

Earlier today, Zanai revealed that she has been feeling a strong presence of her grandmother for the last few days.

“After much reflection, I realise I could never lose you, because truly you live within me, in my heart, in my body and in my soul. Your teachings will guide me through my life and you will watch me just as your strong presence has been felt during the last couple of days.. I love you," penned Zanai.

--IANS

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