August 07, 2025 12:29 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher shares whether Saiyaara’s box office wave affected Tanvi the Great’s success

Anupam Kher shares whether Saiyaara’s box office wave affected Tanvi the Great’s success

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has addressed the ongoing conversation around the box office performance of his film “Tanvi the Great,” and whether it was influenced by its clash with the blockbuster hit “Saiyaara.”

When asked whether ‘Tanvi the Great’ could have performed better without clashing with Saiyaara, Kher offered a candid take on the timing and reception of both films. He told IANS, “Money is not my criterion. The criterion of success is not only money. It is also respect. After 50 years, when you talk about movies like Mughal-e-Azam or Piyasa, I am not comparing myself with them. According to me, this film is very successful. Maybe not according to you.”

Anupam’s directorial ‘Tanvi the Great’ hit theatres on July 18, 2025. The movie starred Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker and Nassar among others. On the other hand, Mohit Suri’s film “Saiyaara” marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film, which released on 18 July 2025, turned out to be a major box office hit. It earned Rs 503 crores worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of the year, and the top-grossing Indian romantic film of 2025.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was recently conferred with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra and its dignitaries, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar, for recognizing his contribution to Indian cinema.

An excerpt from his caption read, “I am deeply honoured and humbled! Maharashtra, especially the city of #Mumbai has made all (and continues to) my dreams come true. Mumbai as a city has the largest heart in the world! It gives everybody that ONE chance. Also #RajKapoor ji has been an inspiration for me. To get an award named after him is surreal and most important! Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Awami League blames 'incompetent' Yunus regime for Bangladesh's spiralling economic crisis

Awami League blames 'incompetent' Yunus regime for Bangladesh's spiralling economic crisis

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ to premiere on September 5

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ to premiere on September 5

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

6th round of India-US negotiations on Aug 25 important: Morgan Stanley

6th round of India-US negotiations on Aug 25 important: Morgan Stanley

Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Akanksha Puri: The rough version of ‘Ek Aasmaan Tha’ gave me goosebumps

Akanksha Puri: The rough version of ‘Ek Aasmaan Tha’ gave me goosebumps

India hands over first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius

India hands over first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius