Anupam Kher shares whether Saiyaara’s box office wave affected Tanvi the Great’s success

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has addressed the ongoing conversation around the box office performance of his film “Tanvi the Great,” and whether it was influenced by its clash with the blockbuster hit “Saiyaara.”

When asked whether ‘Tanvi the Great’ could have performed better without clashing with Saiyaara, Kher offered a candid take on the timing and reception of both films. He told IANS, “Money is not my criterion. The criterion of success is not only money. It is also respect. After 50 years, when you talk about movies like Mughal-e-Azam or Piyasa, I am not comparing myself with them. According to me, this film is very successful. Maybe not according to you.”

Anupam’s directorial ‘Tanvi the Great’ hit theatres on July 18, 2025. The movie starred Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker and Nassar among others. On the other hand, Mohit Suri’s film “Saiyaara” marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film, which released on 18 July 2025, turned out to be a major box office hit. It earned Rs 503 crores worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of the year, and the top-grossing Indian romantic film of 2025.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was recently conferred with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra and its dignitaries, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar, for recognizing his contribution to Indian cinema.

An excerpt from his caption read, “I am deeply honoured and humbled! Maharashtra, especially the city of #Mumbai has made all (and continues to) my dreams come true. Mumbai as a city has the largest heart in the world! It gives everybody that ONE chance. Also #RajKapoor ji has been an inspiration for me. To get an award named after him is surreal and most important! Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!.”

