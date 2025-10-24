Anupam Kher shares how nature and silence help him reconnect, heal, and rejuvenate

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about the profound impact of nature and silence on his life.

In his latest post on Instagram, he shared that spending time in serene natural surroundings helps him reconnect with his inner self, heal from life’s stresses, and rejuvenate both mind and soul. Drawing inspiration from his roots in Shimla and Kashmir, Kher explained how moments of introspection in nature bring clarity, awaken creativity, and revive cherished childhood memories.

On Friday, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor posted a video in which he is seen walking amidst trees and streams in a forest. For the caption, the veteran actor wrote, “Sometimes knowing yourself can be the beginning of all wisdom! And it can only happen when you introspect. When you go into your inner silence! Only Nature has the power to heal. Even if you think that you don’t need healing. Being from Shimla and Kashmir, nature also brings me closer to my childhood memories! It purifies me! It helps me reinvent myself! It awakens me! It rejuvenates me. #Nature #Silence.”

In the video, the 70-year-old actor could be heard saying, “This is sometimes in life, nature can heal you, or nature can rejuvenate you, or nature can make you feel energetic, or nature can just calm you. So, I am right now, just see this, just see this place, just see the small stream, just see how beautiful, calm, quiet, look at this town, the stream. So, the point is, kabhi kabhi maine shur mein kaha tha ki, you have to take a pause in life, to reinvent yourself.”

Anupam Kher added, “So, I came to Switzerland, it also reminded me of Kashmir. In fact, I am in no doubt when I say Kashmir is more beautiful, or was, when I used to travel there as a child. Aisi jaga pe poetry likhi jaa sakti hai, mujhe poetry toh aati nahi hai, magar as a human being, apne aap se mulaqat karna kabhi kabhi badi duroori ho jaya hai.”

“You have to have a conversation with yourself, and when a place is like this, it can really happen. Go to a quieter place, not necessarily, some of you will say, oh you can afford to go to Switzerland, etc., etc., no, no. Go to a quieter place, look at this lane, look at this beautiful lane. It's amazing,” he concluded.

