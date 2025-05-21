Anupam Kher says ‘Tanvi The Great’ was received with love, warmth at Cannes

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Cannes Film Festival for the warm reception of his upcoming film “Tanvi The Great” and said he had a wonderful experience. He looks forward to returning with another film, either as an actor or director.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video along with Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani and debutante Shubhangi Dutt featuring in it.

Anupam is heard saying: “Hello, Cannes. Thank you so much for such a brilliant, amazing, heartwarming reception to our film Tanvi The Great. Thank you so much. I'm very happy and what a great festival it is. The film was received with love and warmth.”

“It touched the heart of everybody and thank you. We'll see you again with another film either as an actor or as a director. I would love to come back but I had a great time. We had a lovely time and it was brilliant.”

Anupam shared that the cast is now on their way to the London premiere of the film.

“Boman Irani I'm making a video thanking Cannes for saying hello and thank you too. Yeah, what do you want me to say, sir? Whatever you feel,” he said.

To which, Boman replied: “I don't think you should say goodbye. We'll just say au revoir for the time being because we'll be back next year. Bookings are done, hotel bookings are done. Airline has not arrived yet but we'll be back.”

Shubhangi went on to say in the clip: “Thank you for the most amazing memories and for a beautiful kickstart and for the most wonderful memories. You'll be missed, Cannes. Bonjour and mercy.”

Actress Pallavi Joshi said au revoir to Cannes.

“And we'll see you next year and thank you very much for the reception that you gave.”

Anupam concluded the video by saying: “We'll come back with another great film the next time. So my friends, take care, lots and lots of love and love to all the Indians who came and met us at Bharat Pavilion and also who came to watch the movie along with the other international audiences. Thank you. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

He thanked the film festival in the caption section as well.

Anupam wrote: “A Big #THANKYOU to #CannesFilmFestival for the love, warmth, hospitality and appreciation to team #TanviTheGreat. We had a great and productive time. On a personal note I want to THANK all the wonderful people, filmmakers and artists who came to watch the #WorldPremier of my film. Your love, appreciation, tears and laughter meant a lot to me.”

“The way you embraced #TanviTheGreat was so so heartwarming for me! We will positively meet again. Love and prayers! Merçi Beacoup!! #Gratitude #StandindOvation.”

Talking about “Tanvi The Great”, the film is set to release on July 18. The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.

The emotional drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased at the Marché du Film. In the film, Anupam will be seen playing the role of Col. Pratap Raina.

--IANS

dc/