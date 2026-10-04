Anupam Kher says New York made him ‘feel like a student again’, shares how the city enriched his acting journey

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about his special connection with New York, a city that holds a significant place in his professional journey.

The ‘Special 26’ actor, who is currently in the city for his musical play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjane,' looked back on his years there and recalled how the experience made him “feel like a student again.” Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared his excitement about being back in New York and said the city brought back “so many beautiful memories." He spent three years there while working on the series ‘New Amsterdam.’ Reflecting on that phase of his career, the actor said that despite having already spent several years working as an actor, New York made him approach his craft with the curiosity of a student.

Sharing a video capturing his journey to New York, Kher gave a glimpse of his arrival in the city and reflected on the many memories associated with it. He wrote, “Landed in New York! And so many beautiful memories came rushing back! I spent three wonderful years here working on #NewAmsterdam series. At a stage in my life when I had already spent so many years acting, this city made me feel like a student again—learning, discovering, and finding joy in something new every day.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “Walking these streets feels familiar. The energy, the people, the constant movement… somewhere, it reminds me of Mumbai. Both cities seem to have a heartbeat of their own, and somehow you find yourself keeping pace with it! This time, I am here with our musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane, and I cannot wait to perform for you tomorrow. A city full of old memories is about to give me some new ones! New York, let’s unfold the magic of theatre together! See you tomorrow. Lots of love!.”

The actor is currently touring North America with his musical play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.' The Hindi play explores human relationships and connections against the backdrop of a modern middle-class setting.

--IANS

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