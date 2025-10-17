Anupam Kher reflects on lockdown days, shares a thoughtful throwback video

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took a walk down memory lane as he shared a thoughtful throwback video from the lockdown days of 2020.

The 'Special 26' actor reflected on the challenging yet reflective phase of the pandemic, reminding how those times taught everyone the true value of life, patience, and resilience. Through his post, Kher encouraged people to revisit the lessons learned during those difficult days and cherish how far they’ve come since then. On Friday, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video where he could be heard saying a motivational poem.

For the caption, he wrote, “I made this video in May 2020 and posted it! When there was Corona and lockdown situation all over the world! How quickly we all forgot those days. Which is good and bad too! Well because why remember those bad days! And bad because why forget those bad days. Listen to these few lines once again.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor made headlines after he revealed why he deliberately stayed away from dancing. Anupam shared his first-ever dance video on the song “Tauba Tauba.”

Anupam captioned his post, “Dancing Alert: I have tried almost everything as an actor (Even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from Dancing. Because I can’t dance. What you have seen me doing during my song sequences in films is my attempt to enjoy the situation. But last month I decided to learn dancing.”

“And I did my first-class last week! Then a couple of days back I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream. He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step just in 3mins. So presenting my first ever dance video. Hasna Nhi! Encourage Karna! Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHo #GreatTeacher.” (sic)

