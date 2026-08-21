Anupam Kher gets emotional as mom Dulari returns home, says, ‘I missed her’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher got emotional as he reunited with his mother, Dulari Kher, after her stay in Shimla.

Sharing a heartfelt glimpse of their reunion, the Tanvi the Great actor spoke about how much he had missed his mother and expressed his happiness at having her back home. Kher also shared an endearing note about her infectious energy, playful nature, and the countless stories she always has to tell. Sharing a video of their cute banter on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Mom is back! And so is her love! Mom is back after spending a month and a half in Shimla. When I met her after so many days, I noticed that she had lost a little weight. I didn’t like it at all. When I asked her about it, she simply said, “I don’t feel hungry!” But her old enthusiasm, mischief, and treasure trove of stories are still very much intact.”

"Sometimes she insists on paying for everyone, and sometimes she even retrieves the bottle of cough medicine that my brother had thrown into the dustbin! She has so many stories that I had to pause the video midway and record it all over again!”

The 71-year-old actor added, “My sister-in-law, Reema, takes such beautiful care of Mom. She has slowly become an interpreter of Mom’s words and emotions too. Mom’s stories are the most beautiful stories in the world. There is innocence, warmth, and life in everything she says. Honestly, Mom doesn’t just make our home beautiful—her presence makes the whole world a little more beautiful.”

“Meeting her today made me realize just how much I had missed her. Mom, keep laughing, keep talking, and keep telling us your stories just the way you do… and yes, please eat a little more too. #DulariRocks.”

In the video, the ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ actor could be heard warmly welcoming his mother, Dulari, and telling her that he had missed her a lot. Kher also expressed concern after noticing that his mother had become thinner and weaker. When he asked if she was eating properly, Dulari replied that she did eat, but not very much. He then jokingly told her that it was not good for her to become so thin and reminded her that she was not a model.

During their conversation, Kher also spoke about his recent work, mentioning that he had shot in Ayodhya, including at Ram Janmabhoomi, followed by “Khosla Ka Ghosla” and a shoot in Hyderabad.

--IANS

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