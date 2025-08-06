Anupam Kher feels ‘deeply humbled’ as he receives Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher was conferred with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the acclaimed actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra and its dignitaries, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar, for recognizing his contribution to Indian cinema.

Calling it a deeply humbling moment, Kher shared how Mumbai has played a vital role in shaping his career, describing the city as one with the “largest heart in the world” that gives everyone a chance to dream and succeed. He also paid tribute to the late legendary actor Raj Kapoor, calling him an inspiration. The special 26 actor also reflected on the surreal feeling of receiving an award named after such an iconic figure in Indian film history.

The 70-year-old actor shared a video of him accepting the prestigious award on the stage and wrote in the caption, “RAJ KAPOOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Thank you Govt. Of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Shri. #DevendraFadnavis ji Dy. CM Sh. #AjitPawar ji, Cultural Minister #AshishShelar ji and other dignitaries for honouring me with the most prestigious #RajKapoorAward at the #MaharashtraStateFilmAwards function! I am deeply honoured and humbled! Maharashtra, especially the city of #Mumbai has made all (and continues to) my dreams come true. Mumbai as a city has the largest heart in the world! It gives everybody that ONE chance. Also #RajKapoor ji has been an inspiration for me. To get an award named after him is surreal and most important! Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!.”

In the images, Anupam Kher is seen sitting alongside veteran actress Tanuja Mukherjee and Kajol.

In his acceptance speech, Kher said, “I came to Mumbai on June 3, 1981. Despite being a gold medalist from the National School of Drama, the job I was looking for was not available. I was living in a small room in a chawl and I didn't even know the address of that chawl. Now, those things are 40 years old. My love for this city is still the same. Mumbai is a city with a big heart. Everyone who comes here definitely gets an opportunity.”

The 60th and 61st editions of the Maharashtra State Film Awards were held on August 5 in a combined ceremony.

--IANS

ps/