Anupam Kher bumps into Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna during his flight to Mumbai

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher's journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai was made a little more interesting as he bumped into Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna on the flight.

Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable selfie of the three actors from the flight.

Sharing his excitement, Kher penned on the photo-sharing app, “Everyone smiles in the same language. What a delightful flight it was from Hyderabad to Mumbai! A very talented Miss. @rashmika_mandanna and my dearest friend #Nagarajun made the journey beautiful with their natural charm and by being themselves- Happy and Real!"

He further revealed that the selfie was taken by Rashmika. "PS: If I also look good in the pic all credit goes to #Rashmika for taking the selfie. Jai Ho! #Actors #Charming", the veteran actor concluded.

Kher was shooting for his next in Hyderabad, whereas Nagarjuna and Rashmika were in the city for the music launch of their much-anticipated drama "Kuberaa".

Made under the direction of Sekhar Kammula, and with Dhanush as the protagonist, "Kuberaa" is slated for a theatrical release on 20 June 2025.

Work-wise, Kher will next be seen in director Anurag Basu's "Metro…In Dino", where he will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Talking about his experience of working with Basu, Kher said, "Anurag is effortless when it comes to conveying what he wants from his actors. He uses the right emotions to convey what he wants and does not come across as a Director who is impressing the actor by letting them know how much he does know about his art. He trusts his actor and that is the biggest thing an actor is asking for.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, " Metro…In Dino" is set to reach the cinemas on 4th July.

