Anupam Kher at 70 indulges in intense gym workout; says it ‘centres my mind’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media account to prove that age is just a number as he continues to stay committed to fitness. At the age of 70, the actor was seen indulging in some intense workout session.

He recently shared a glimpse of his gym routine, revealing how working out not only ‘strengthens his body but also helps centre his mind.’

In a video shared by Anupam Kher on his social media account, the actor is seen performing a ‘lat pulldown exercise’, a strength-training move that targets the back muscles.

He is seen sitting firmly on the machine, pulling the bar down with controlled movements, showcasing impressive form and discipline.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Working out doesn’t just strengthen my body, it centers my mind.

It gives me a sense of peace, a sharper focus, and a quiet discipline that stays with me long after the session is over.

And putting it out there… sharing my workout videos publicly… adds another layer. It keeps me accountable. It pushes me to show up, even on days when I don’t feel like it.”

He added, “Because sometimes, commitment is not just personal… it becomes a promise you make in front of the world. Jai Ho! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Bholenath! #WorkingOut #Commitment #SelfLove.”

Known for his versatile performances across films and theatre, Anupam Kher has enjoyed a remarkable journey in Indian cinema spanning over more than four decades.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Saaransh, where his powerful portrayal of an elderly man grieving the loss of his son won over people.

For the uninitiated, Anupam was just 28 years old when he essayed the character of a 60 plus year-old man.

Over the years, Kher has delivered memorable performances in films such as Ram Lakhan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and Special 26 among many others.

The actor recently turned 70 on the 7th of March.

–IANS

rd/