April 28, 2026 12:39 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher at 70 indulges in intense gym workout; says it ‘centres my mind’

Anupam Kher at 70 indulges in intense gym workout; says it ‘centres my mind’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media account to prove that age is just a number as he continues to stay committed to fitness. At the age of 70, the actor was seen indulging in some intense workout session.

He recently shared a glimpse of his gym routine, revealing how working out not only ‘strengthens his body but also helps centre his mind.’

In a video shared by Anupam Kher on his social media account, the actor is seen performing a ‘lat pulldown exercise’, a strength-training move that targets the back muscles.

He is seen sitting firmly on the machine, pulling the bar down with controlled movements, showcasing impressive form and discipline.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Working out doesn’t just strengthen my body, it centers my mind.

It gives me a sense of peace, a sharper focus, and a quiet discipline that stays with me long after the session is over.

And putting it out there… sharing my workout videos publicly… adds another layer. It keeps me accountable. It pushes me to show up, even on days when I don’t feel like it.”

He added, “Because sometimes, commitment is not just personal… it becomes a promise you make in front of the world. Jai Ho! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Bholenath! #WorkingOut #Commitment #SelfLove.”

Known for his versatile performances across films and theatre, Anupam Kher has enjoyed a remarkable journey in Indian cinema spanning over more than four decades.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Saaransh, where his powerful portrayal of an elderly man grieving the loss of his son won over people.

For the uninitiated, Anupam was just 28 years old when he essayed the character of a 60 plus year-old man.

Over the years, Kher has delivered memorable performances in films such as Ram Lakhan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and Special 26 among many others.

The actor recently turned 70 on the 7th of March.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

‘Not the right time to panic, forget and move on’: Piyush Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

'Not the right time to panic...’: Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth! (Photo Credit: Manjima Mohan/Instagram)

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth!

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in Google Wallet

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar verifiable credentials in Google Wallet

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Mumbai man arrested for stabbing two security guards after asking to recite 'Kalma'

Lone wolf attack? Radicalised Mumbai man held for stabbing 2 guards after asking them to recite 'Kalma'

NITI Aayog, roadmap, Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI, UPI

NITI Aayog launches roadmap for next phase of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure journey