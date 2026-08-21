Anup Soni on 6 years of ‘Class of 83’: ‘The film gave me a chance to play a politician over almost 20 years’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni marked six years of his crime thriller “Class of ’83” by looking back at one of the most interesting roles of his career.

The ‘Crime Petrol’ host reflected on his experience of playing a politician in the film and expressed gratitude to director Atul Sabharwal and the entire team for making the project a memorable one. Taking to Instagram, Anup shared a still from the film and wrote, “6 years of Class of ’83. One of the most interesting roles I have played.”

The actor recalled how the film gave him the opportunity to portray a politician across different phases of his life. “This film gave me the chance to play a politician over a period of almost 20 years,” he said. The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor also spoke about enjoying the process of developing the character, including working on his look and portraying the different stages of the politician’s life.

Sharing behind-the-scenes images from the set, Anup Soni wrote, “6 years of Class of ’83. One of the most interesting roles I have played. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and starring Bobby Deol, this film gave me the chance to play a politician over a period of almost 20 years.”

“I really enjoyed working on this character, the look, the different phases of his life, and the entire experience of being part of this film. A big thank you to my director Atul Sabharwal and the entire team for making it such a memorable experience.”

If you have not watched Class of ’83 yet, please do watch it on Netflix.”

The carousel of photos featured Anup Soni in his character from the film, with one of the pictures showing him posing alongside Bobby Deol.

The crime thriller starred Bobby Deol as Additional Director General of Police officer Vijay Singh, while Geetika Tyagi played his wife, Sudha Singh. Bhupendra Jadawat portrayed Pramod Shukla. Anup Soni essayed the role of Chief Minister Manohar Patkar. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, “Class of '83” premiered on 21 August 2020 on Netflix.

--IANS

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