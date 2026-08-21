Anu Malik celebrates his first musical play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’ it heads to America

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Composer Anu Malik expressed his happiness as his first musical play on stage, “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane”, heads to America, calling it a beautiful journey and thanking the team for making the theatrical experience a memorable one.

Anu shared a picture with Anupam Kher, Shaan and others associated with the musical and wrote: “My first musical play on stage, and what a beautiful journey it has been! JAANE PEHCHAANE ANJAANE is now making its way to America, and I couldn’t be happier to see this emotional roller coaster of a play travel across the globe.”

“A heartfelt thank you to Anupam Ji for allowing me to be a part of this wonderful journey. It has been an absolute joy working on this project. To my brilliant lyricist, the one and only Kausar Munir - thank you for giving words to the emotions.”

He expressed gratitude to Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and the entire team.

“Wishing Anupam Ji, Swaroop Ji, Gajendra Ahire Ji, and the entire team a hugely successful American tour. I have no doubt this show is going to bring the house down! Take a bow, everyone. JAANE PEHCHAANE ANJAANE.”

Talking about Anu Malik, he is known for some of his songs, including "Woh Ladki Jo"," Hum Toh Deewane" from the film Baadshah, "Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha" from the film Main Hoon Na, Taal Pe Jab" and "Mere Humsafar" from the film Refugee, "Eli Re Eli" from Yaadein and "Baazigar O Baazigar" from the film Baazigar.

He served as a judge on Indian Idol from its first season in 2004 until 2018 when he left after a "Me Too" allegation. He returned as a judge for the show's 11th season in 2019, but left after three weeks, and was one of the judges for part of the 12th season.

Meanwhile, Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane is a Hindi musical play produced by Anupam Kher Studio and written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. It stars veteran actors Anupam and Swaroop Sampat, featuring music composed by Anu Malik.

--IANS

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