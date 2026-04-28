April 28, 2026 9:29 AM हिंदी

Antonio Banderas shares fun moments with daughter, former wife and son-in-law

Antonio Banderas shares fun moments with daughter, former wife and son-in-law

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Antonio Banderas shared a peak into his personal life as he shared a “fun moment” with his son-in-law Alex, my daughter Stella, and his former wife Melanie, whom he tagged as his “lifelong friend”.

Banderas shared a happy picture featuring him along with his family members and said that he had a lovely time in Los Angeles with them.

“A lovely and fun moment yesterday in Los Angeles with my son-in-law Alex, my daughter Stella, and my ex-wife and lifelong friend, Melanie,” the “Labyrinth of Passion” star wrote in the caption.

The 65-year-old actor started a relationship with American actress Melanie Griffith in 1995 while shooting Two Much. They married in 1996, in London. The two have a daughter, Stella del Carmen Banderas, who appeared onscreen with Melanie in Banderas' directorial debut Crazy in Alabama in 1999.

In other news, Banderas in March spoke about how his life changed after he suffered a heart attack. He shared that it changed the way he looked at life.

The 65-year-old actor reassessed his life after suffering a medical emergency in 2017 and after walking away from his Hollywood lifestyle to return to his birthplace of Malaga, Spain, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Banderas, who lives with partner Nicole Kimpel, told The Times newspaper of his belief his heart attack was the best thing to have happened to him: “Seriously. Mine was a really serious warning. It changed the way I look at life.

“Faced with death, it made me look back and realise that I am, in fact, a theatre actor. I have never been so happy."

He continued: “A few months before (my father) died we were watching the procession of the Holy Sepulchre pass by on the night of Good Friday and suddenly, without looking at me, he said, ‘I think there’s nothing. I think there’s nothing after death.’ My father, who was very Catholic, said that. I will come back as a ghost. To haunt my theatre.”

--IANS

dc/

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