Anshuman Jha turns director for ‘Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business’

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha is confirmed to be directing “Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business”, the upcoming sequel to the 2023 cult vigilante action film Lakadbaggha.

A source close to the production said: “Anshuman told the team, ‘We will only make this film once — let’s make it the best it can be, regardless of who directs.’ It was never about ego, but about clarity and vision on the animal lover vigilante universe.”

It was initially rumoured that the film would be helmed by adman and filmmaker Sanjay Shetty. However, after three days of principal photography, Anshuman stepped in to direct the film himself.

The film’s second assistant director Aura Chandel shared further insight: "Anshuman has been deeply involved from day one — from casting international martial arts legends like Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong to the Indian cast members, to shaping the VFX, score, and narrative tone. Sanjay Sir and Anshuman share a mentor-mentee bond.”

“He assisted Sanjay on ad shoots when he was just 16. There’s no bad blood — only a shared love for the project. The initial bits have been reshot, and the energy on set was incredibly focused.”

It was on June 10, when it was announced that 'Havoc' actor Sunny Pang will make his Indian film debut with ‘Lakadbaggha 2’.

Pang is known for playing the antagonist in Netflix’s action film Headshot, which officially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2017.

Anshuman had then said he loved Sunny's work in Headshot and that it was a dream to work with him.

“Sunny Pang brings with him a legacy of real, visceral action. Having him in Lakadbaggha 2 is not just a casting win—it’s a statement. This sequel is going to be bigger, bolder, and more brutal in the best way possible for the world of Indian Action films."

‘Lakadbaggha 2’ is poised to be a combat spectacle, with Pang and Anshuman engaging in an intense hand-to-hand duel. The two actors flew to Bangkok to train with the action team behind the franchise - Kecha Kamphakdee and Jaika Stunts.

