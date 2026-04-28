Anshuman Jha: Not chasing trends, we’re building a space where authenticity leads

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Anshuman Jha’s First Ray Films has announced its slate of six original films spanning 2026 to 2028 and will be showcased at the Marché Du Film at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in May 2026. The actor-filmmaker says he’s not chasing trends; he’s building a space where authenticity leads.

Anshuman said in a statement: “⁠The first decade was about discovering our voice. The next decade is about amplifying it, backing stories that matter, filmmakers who take risks, and cinema that can travel across borders without losing its soul. We’re not chasing trends, we’re building a space where authenticity leads.”

He added that at the heart of this is also the aim to create an ecosystem for young filmmakers.

“One that empowers and educates them on the importance of marketing and distribution so that great stories don’t just get made, but truly reach audiences. Backing actors like Abhinav Jha and Samta Sudiksha, who bring honesty to their craft, is as important as backing the stories themselves.”

The newly announced slate cuts across genres, from intimate human dramas to high-concept action. The 2026 release includes Om Ka Hari starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, which is set for November 2026, starring Anshuman Adil Hussain and Sarah Jane Dias. The 2027 slate features Bajrangi, Bhadyaa.

Later in 2028, the films that are expected to hit the screens are But First, The Burning and Dhoori.

Director Devashish Makhija, whose "But First, The Burning" anchors the studio’s international ambitions, said: “What First Ray stands for in today’s scene is rare—a producer who doesn’t just pull out all stops to protect the filmmaker’s voice, but constructs wings to push it higher and further. Something increasingly difficult to find. Our collaboration is about telling a story that is stubbornly rooted, yet globally resonant.”

Om Ka Hari director Harish Vyas said that there’s a certain fearlessness in how First Ray approaches storytelling.

“It’s not about fitting into a mould, but about building something original. That trust empowers filmmakers to take creative leaps,” Vyas added.

--IANS

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