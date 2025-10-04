Anshula Kapoor makes sure her late mother Mona Kapoor was a part of her “Gor Dhana”

Mumbai Oct 4 (IANS) The Kapoor family came together for a special celebration as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar marked their “Gor Dhana” ceremony on the 2nd of October.

Anshula took to her social media account to share pictures from the intimate gathering, describing the day as one overflowing with love, laughter, and blessings. In one of the pictures shared by Anshula in her carousel post, a photo of her late mother, Mona Kapoor, is seen kept on a chair decorated with her own saree, right next to Anshula, emphasising the fact that she was still present with her daughter on her important day.

In an emotional post, Anshula wrote, “This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana; it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been ‘Always and Forever’ – and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books; they live in moments like these.”

She further wrote, “A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.” She concluded, “All I remember is looking around and thinking, ‘This is what forever should feel like.’”

For the “Gor Dhana”, Anshula looked radiant in a purple embroidered lehenga as she shared laughter with her cousins Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, while brother Arjun Kapoor joined in for a group portrait that radiated joy. The celebration wasn't complete without traditional rituals, blessings from elders, affectionate exchange between the couple and plenty of laughter among cousins highlighting the close-knit nature of the Kapoor clan.

Rohan, dressed in a classic black sherwani, was seen sharing tender moments with Anshula as well as posing with his sister-in-laws Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In another picture shared by Anshula in the post, she was seen getting extremely emotional while holding her brother Arjun Kapoor's hand. Anshula, in different pictures, was seen all smiles when all the ladies of her family, including Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others, were seen clicking photos as she posed like a celebrity.

In the same picture, Janhvi Kapoor was seen getting extremely overwhelmed and emotional as her elder sister Anshula was all set to walk down the aisle. For the uninitiated, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met in 2022 through a dating app, where they struck up a conversation that began at 1.15 am and went on until morning.

In Anshula’s words, what started as a casual chat soon grew into a strong bond over time. After three years of being together, Rohan chose to propose to Anshula for marriage in her favourite city, New York.

In a dreamy moment at Central Park, right in front of a castle, he went down on one knee proposing to her for marriage, at exactly 1.15 am IST, the same time their first conversation had begun.

